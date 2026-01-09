Mumbai's CSMT steps up security after terror threat
Mumbai's iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) now requires all mail and express train passengers to get their bags scanned, just like at airports.
No one can enter long-distance platforms unless every bag gets a clearance sticker—this is all about keeping explosives and dangerous stuff out.
Why the sudden upgrade?
This tighter security comes after warnings about a possible ISI-backed terror attack using explosives allegedly being arranged from Kashmir or Maharashtra.
The alert follows a deadly blast in a moving car in Delhi in November.
Extra scanners and barricades are now in place, and only travelers with valid tickets and scanned bags can get onto the platforms.
Police have stepped up security and vigilance in crowded areas to keep crowds safer.
Lessons from the past
These changes aren't random—CSMT was one of the main targets during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, where dozens lost their lives.
That tragedy still shapes how seriously security is taken at this busy station today.