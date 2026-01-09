Dairy owner arrested after abandoning injured teen worker
A dairy farm owner in Greater Noida, Anil, was arrested on December 30 after remaining absconding for nearly six months for allegedly abandoning a 15-year-old boy after his arm was cut off by a fodder machine.
Instead of helping, Anil reportedly disposed of the severed arm by throwing it into the Yamuna river in an attempt to destroy evidence and left the boy with just an animal-use tetanus shot.
Teen's escape sparks massive search
The boy, originally from Bihar, had been forced to work at the farm without pay.
After being left on his own, he traveled about 150km before two teachers found him on July 29.
His journey set off a huge search across hundreds of villages.
Although his mental state made investigations tough at first, authorities eventually tracked down Anil and made the arrest—bringing some hope for justice in this troubling case.