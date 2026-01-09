Srinagar shivers through season's coldest night at -6°C

Gulmarg and Ladakh take the cold up a notch

It's not just Srinagar feeling the freeze. Gulmarg, usually buzzing with skiers, hit lows between -7°C and -9°C, but skiing hasn't kicked off yet because conditions aren't quite right.

Meanwhile in Ladakh, Drass and Nyoma saw extreme lows of -24°C and -21°C—highlighting the severity of this winter's cold.