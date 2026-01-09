Next Article
Srinagar shivers through season's coldest night at -6°C
India
Srinagar just had its chilliest night of the season, with temperatures dropping to -6°C.
The city's been stuck in a serious cold wave for days—so much so that even the lakes and ponds have started to freeze, despite surprisingly warm afternoons.
Gulmarg and Ladakh take the cold up a notch
It's not just Srinagar feeling the freeze. Gulmarg, usually buzzing with skiers, hit lows between -7°C and -9°C, but skiing hasn't kicked off yet because conditions aren't quite right.
Meanwhile in Ladakh, Drass and Nyoma saw extreme lows of -24°C and -21°C—highlighting the severity of this winter's cold.