Cattle transporter lynched on Jharkhand-Bihar border
India
Pappu Ansari, a 45 or 46-year-old cattle transporter, was allegedly lynched by a mob of about 25 people near the Jharkhand-Bihar border while returning from a cattle market in Bihar.
The attackers stopped his vehicle, accused him of cattle theft and smuggling, and killed him using an ax, a sickle (farsa), and arrows.
Family says he followed the rules; investigation ongoing
Ansari's family insists he was transporting cattle legally with all proper documents.
His brother-in-law shared that Ansari even told his driver to escape when things turned violent.
He leaves behind his wife and five children.
Police have registered a murder case but haven't made any arrests yet, saying the investigation is still underway.