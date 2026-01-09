Next Article
Bengaluru: Man arrested for killing 6-year-old neighbor over property dispute
India
A tragic incident in Bengaluru's Whitefield area saw 35-year-old Yusuf Meer arrested for allegedly killing his six-year-old neighbor, Shanaz Khatu.
Both families, originally from West Bengal and working as rag-pickers, had been living close by and often clashed over shared spaces.
Police tracked suspect across states
After the incident on Monday, Meer tried to escape but was caught by Bengaluru police at a railway station in Odisha just two days later.
Investigators believe ongoing arguments over things like water collection and common areas led to this crime.
Police say Meer has no previous criminal record and will be brought back to Bengaluru for further questioning.