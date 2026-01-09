Sabarimala temple gold theft: ED steps in with money laundering probe

What's happening now?

After getting the artifacts out, Potti allegedly sent them through Bengaluru and Hyderabad to a Chennai firm, where the original gold was extracted and misappropriated.

The case first landed with Kerala's Crime Branch before moving to a Special Investigation Team; so far, 12 people have been arrested.

In October last year (October 2025), the ED began preliminary inquiries into possible money laundering linked to this stolen gold—following financial trails as they build their case against everyone involved, with the possibility of including former temple board members if named in the investigation.