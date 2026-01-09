German Chancellor Merz's 1st India visit set for January 12

Why this visit matters

This isn't just a formal handshake—Merz and Modi will dive into cultural experiences like visiting Sabarmati Ashram and flying kites at the International Kite Festival before getting down to serious talks about defense, trade, tech, education, and more.

With Germany recently easing export controls on defense items for India, both sides are looking to level up their partnership.

The timing is big too: it comes just before the India-EU Summit later this month, putting Germany front and center as a key European ally for India's future plans.