Next Article
ED raids I-PAC office in Kolkata over alleged coal scam funds
India
Big news from Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently raided the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) office, claiming ₹20 crore from a coal scam was transferred via hawala channels into Goa's elections.
Things got tense when the ED alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took away key evidence during the search.
Both sides head to court
Now, the ED wants a CBI probe into what they call interference by Banerjee and local police.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has fired back, saying the ED is misusing sensitive political info and messing with their election plans.
Both petitions are set to be heard in court soon as this high-stakes investigation continues.