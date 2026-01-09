Section 144 in Delhi's Turkman Gate after demolition drive turns violent

Police clamp down, arrests made, social media under watch

To keep things calm, police have put Section 163 of the BNSS in place—meaning no big gatherings allowed.

Ten people and a juvenile from the area have been arrested in connection with the violence.

Police are also checking videos by social media influencers for spreading false claims about the mosque's demolition (which drone footage later showed wasn't actually damaged).

Investigations are ongoing using CCTV and bodycam footage to identify more suspects.