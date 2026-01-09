Section 144 in Delhi's Turkman Gate after demolition drive turns violent
A demolition drive to remove illegal buildings near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque in Central Delhi's Turkman Gate area got out of hand early Wednesday, January 7, 2026.
Ordered by the Delhi High Court, the operation saw locals clashing with police—stones and glass bottles were thrown, leaving five officers injured before tear gas was used to break things up.
Police clamp down, arrests made, social media under watch
To keep things calm, police have put Section 163 of the BNSS in place—meaning no big gatherings allowed.
Ten people and a juvenile from the area have been arrested in connection with the violence.
Police are also checking videos by social media influencers for spreading false claims about the mosque's demolition (which drone footage later showed wasn't actually damaged).
Investigations are ongoing using CCTV and bodycam footage to identify more suspects.