Next Article
Karnataka road accident claims 4 Sabarimala pilgrims, including young girl
India
A heartbreaking accident in Tumakuru, Karnataka, took the lives of four Sabarimala pilgrims early Friday morning—including a seven-year-old girl—when their car crashed into a parked truck near Vasanthanarasapura.
The group was on their way home from pilgrimage; six others were seriously hurt but are now reported stable, based on police statements that the injured are "out of danger" and "undergoing treatment."
Police investigating what went wrong
Tumakuru police are looking into how the crash happened.
Early findings point to low visibility and the way the truck was parked as possible factors.
A full investigation is underway to piece together exactly what led up to this tragic event.