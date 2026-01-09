Karnataka road accident claims 4 Sabarimala pilgrims, including young girl India Jan 09, 2026

A heartbreaking accident in Tumakuru, Karnataka, took the lives of four Sabarimala pilgrims early Friday morning—including a seven-year-old girl—when their car crashed into a parked truck near Vasanthanarasapura.

The group was on their way home from pilgrimage; six others were seriously hurt but are now reported stable, based on police statements that the injured are "out of danger" and "undergoing treatment."