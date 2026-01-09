Odisha courts on high alert after receiving bomb threats

Authorities in Odisha have been put on high alert after several courts received bomb threats via anonymous emails. The threats were made to the district courts in Cuttack, Sambalpur, and Deogarh. In response, security measures have been tightened across these court premises with special bomb disposal squads and dog squads deployed as part of standard operating procedures.

Precautionary measures Security protocols activated following bomb threats Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo confirmed that standard security drills are being conducted at the court premises. "Security drills are being carried out as per protocol to thoroughly check the premises," he said. Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania also confirmed that police checks and enhanced security arrangements have been put in place at all concerned locations as a precautionary measure.

Evacuation measures Court staff and public evacuated amid bomb threat Following the receipt of the threat emails, staff and members of the public were evacuated from the court premises for inspection. The threats have raised safety concerns among advocates, with Senior Advocate Prafulla Kumar Sahoo highlighting difficulties in emergency traffic management. Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed a high-level meeting to assess the situation and ordered an investigation into these threats.