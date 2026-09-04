Mumbai's Dahi Handi returns Saturday after Krishna Janmashtami celebrations

Mumbai's Dahi Handi festival is back on Saturday, September 5, just after Krishna Janmashtami.

Get ready to see Govindas as handis hang high above the streets and the crowd waits for the pot finally come crashing down.

The action isn't limited to one spot; neighborhoods like Dadar, Lalbaug, Parel, Worli, Ghatkopar, and more will all join in the fun.