Mumbai's Dahi Handi returns Saturday after Krishna Janmashtami celebrations
India
Mumbai's Dahi Handi festival is back on Saturday, September 5, just after Krishna Janmashtami.
Get ready to see Govindas as handis hang high above the streets and the crowd waits for the pot finally come crashing down.
The action isn't limited to one spot; neighborhoods like Dadar, Lalbaug, Parel, Worli, Ghatkopar, and more will all join in the fun.
Check local schedules avoid Dadar Ghatkopar
Events kick off at different times across local mandals (some start late morning and go on till evening), so it's smart to check your local schedule.
Heads up if you're out and about: expect roadblocks and heavy traffic near hotspots like Dadar and Ghatkopar.
If you want smoother travel, plan alternate routes or avoid those busy areas during the celebrations.