Mumbai's forest fires are a growing concern: Here's why
Mumbai just faced an intense heat wave, with temperatures hitting 40 degrees Celsius and triggering four forest fires in Chembur, Powai, and Aarey this week (March 2026).
The biggest blaze near Film City stretched two kilometers and took over 12 hours and 10 fire engines to put out.
Why are forest fires a problem?
Forest fires are on the rise: authorities report an increase in large fires this season.
Most of these are caused by burning agricultural waste like tendu and mahua leaves.
This isn't just about lost trees: the state has experienced significant forest loss in recent seasons, and soil health is taking a hit too.
With climate change making fire seasons longer and more intense, it's a growing problem for everyone who cares about green spaces (or just wants to breathe easier in the city).