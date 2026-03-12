Mumbai's forest fires are a growing concern: Here's why

Why are forest fires a problem?

Forest fires are on the rise: authorities report an increase in large fires this season.

Most of these are caused by burning agricultural waste like tendu and mahua leaves.

This isn't just about lost trees: the state has experienced significant forest loss in recent seasons, and soil health is taking a hit too.

With climate change making fire seasons longer and more intense, it's a growing problem for everyone who cares about green spaces (or just wants to breathe easier in the city).