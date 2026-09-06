Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal secures ₹703.27cr insurance for 72nd Ganeshotsav
India
Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal just secured a massive ₹703.27 crore insurance cover for its 72nd Ganeshotsav, way up from last year's ₹474 crore.
The festival runs September 14-18 at King's Circle, featuring an eco-friendly Ganesh idol decorated with more than 66kg of gold and 335kg of silver.
The big reveal happens at the Virat Darshan on September 12 at 8pm.
Annadaan to feed over 40,000 daily
Over 40,000 people will get free meals each day thanks to the mandal's annadaan seva, and more than 200,000 people are set to receive prasad during the five-day event.
There'll be traditional Vedic rituals, and, in a nice eco-friendly move, digital receipts are replacing paper ones this year.
The gold, silver, and gems on the idol have been donated by devotees and volunteers.