Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal secures ₹703.27cr insurance for 72nd Ganeshotsav

Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal just secured a massive ₹703.27 crore insurance cover for its 72nd Ganeshotsav, way up from last year's ₹474 crore.

The festival runs September 14-18 at King's Circle, featuring an eco-friendly Ganesh idol decorated with more than 66kg of gold and 335kg of silver.

The big reveal happens at the Virat Darshan on September 12 at 8pm.