Mumbai's historic Carnac Bridge renamed Sindoor
Mumbai just got a major upgrade: the old Carnac Bridge, built way back in 1868 and named after a British colonial governor, has been rebuilt and renamed Sindoor Bridge.
The new name pays tribute to Operation Sindoor, an Indian Armed Forces mission against terrorist camps in Pakistan.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said this change helps move away from colonial-era symbols and honors national pride.
Four-lane bridge eases traffic in South Mumbai
The revamped Sindoor Bridge isn't just about the name—it's bigger and better.
With four lanes (double the old capacity) and a span reported as either 328 meters or 342 meters, it connects key commercial spots like Crawford Market and Kalbadevi, easing traffic jams in one of Mumbai's busiest areas.
The project was handled by BMC after tearing down the old bridge for safety reasons.
Why the new name matters
This isn't just another infrastructure story—it's about reclaiming public spaces with names that actually mean something to people today.
Plus, if you travel through South Mumbai, your commute might just get smoother thanks to this upgrade.