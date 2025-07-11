Mumbai's historic Carnac Bridge renamed Sindoor

Four-lane bridge eases traffic in South Mumbai

The revamped Sindoor Bridge isn't just about the name—it's bigger and better.

With four lanes (double the old capacity) and a span reported as either 328 meters or 342 meters, it connects key commercial spots like Crawford Market and Kalbadevi, easing traffic jams in one of Mumbai's busiest areas.

The project was handled by BMC after tearing down the old bridge for safety reasons.