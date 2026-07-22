Mumbai's ITC Maratha requires diners sign 2-hour leftover disclaimer
India
ITC Maratha, a luxury hotel in Mumbai, is asking diners to sign a disclaimer before taking home leftovers.
The form says you should eat the packed food within two hours, or else it needs to be thrown away.
ITC Maratha disclaimer sparks online debate
The hotel's move is all about avoiding responsibility for what happens once food leaves its kitchen, like spoilage or illness.
Some folks online think it's smart and cautious, while others feel it's a bit much.
The debate has gone viral, with people sharing mixed reactions and stories of similar rules at other high-end places.