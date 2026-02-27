Mumbai's 'Jai Ho' musical road gets mixed reviews

Mumbai just got a "musical road" that plays Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire when you drive at the right speed. Cool in theory, but residents near Breach Candy say it's turned daily life into a noisy headache, and they're not happy about it.

How it works The tune comes from grooves cut into the asphalt—when cars go 70-80km/h, the vibrations play Jai Ho inside your car.

It is one of several musical roads worldwide. Signboards remind drivers to keep pace for best results.

Residents want it gone Locals say the music runs from early morning till midnight and makes it tough to focus or rest.

One resident shared how her son's exams are getting disrupted: "It's very, very disturbing."

Over 650 families have asked city officials to pull the plug on this project because it's especially tough on seniors.