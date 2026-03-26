Mumbai's 'Jai Ho' musical road now closed at night
India
Mumbai's musical road in Breach Candy, which plays the tune of Jai Ho when cars drive over it, is now closed at night.
The BMC made this call after locals said the music was keeping them up and asked officials to step in.
Now, vehicles cannot use the stretch during nighttime hours so residents can get some peace.
Launched in February 2026
Launched in February 2026 as India's first musical road, this 500-meter track between Nariman Point and Worli was described by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as a showcase of innovation.
The project uses rumble strips to play a melody if you drive between 60 and 80km per hour.
But with late-night noise becoming an issue, BMC is trying to balance fun city features with neighborhood comfort.