Mumbai's main airport assigns summer 2027 slots before Terminal1 renovation
Mumbai's main airport just assigned summer 2027 slots to 38 international airlines, but with Terminal 1 set for renovations, 12 airlines (covering 16 daily flights to 14 destinations) might have to switch over to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).
This big shuffle is all about keeping things running smoothly while construction kicks off early next year.
AOC claims global slot rules breached
Not everyone is thrilled: sources at the Airport Operators's Committee (AOC) say the move breaks global slot rules.
The switch was supposed to happen on October 25, 2026, but after airlines raised concerns, it got pushed back to March 2027.
Major carriers like Air India and IndiGo are planning a gradual shift to NMIA, which may operate some affected services while several airlines shift operations there in phases.