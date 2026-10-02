Mumbai's main airport cuts 265 weekly international departures from T2

Big names like IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air are being asked to give up 74, 33, and 11 flight slots, respectively: IndiGo faces the biggest cut with 74 slots on the line.

Airlines aren't thrilled, calling it a forced relocation and asking the government to step in.

International carriers like Emirates and Etihad might also lose some flights if the plan goes ahead.

Even with airline concerns, airport officials say they're keeping everyone in the loop as redevelopment moves forward.