Mumbai's main airport cuts 265 weekly international departures from T2
Mumbai's main airport is cutting 265 weekly international departures from Terminal 2 starting October 26, as part of a big redevelopment push for Terminal 1.
The goal? To shift some air traffic to Navi Mumbai.
This change affects about one-third of Terminal 2's current international flights, so if you're planning to travel, double-check your flight status.
IndiGo asked to surrender 74 slots
Big names like IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air are being asked to give up 74, 33, and 11 flight slots, respectively: IndiGo faces the biggest cut with 74 slots on the line.
Airlines aren't thrilled, calling it a forced relocation and asking the government to step in.
International carriers like Emirates and Etihad might also lose some flights if the plan goes ahead.
Even with airline concerns, airport officials say they're keeping everyone in the loop as redevelopment moves forward.