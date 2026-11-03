Mumbai's main airport overhaul forces airlines to shift or pause

Three international airlines have already agreed to shift operations to Navi Mumbai, with IndiGo and Air India having voluntarily opted to shift some of their operations too.

Mumbai's new Terminal 1 is expected to become operational by 2030. To keep things running as smoothly as possible during construction, the airport is speeding up temporary capacity boosts.

As CEO Arun Bansal put it, "Change initially brings resistance, but eventually comes with acceptance." Once the new space opens up, airlines will get their slots back and normal service should resume.