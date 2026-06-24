Mumbai's main reservoirs remain 7.94% full despite Wednesday rain

Mumbai residents face 10% water cut

The big reservoirs that keep Mumbai running, like Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, and Upper Vaitarna, missed out on much rain this time.

With the India Meteorological Department predicting below-average rainfall for the year, officials are keeping a close watch.

For now, residents face a 10% water cut and construction and commercial users get hit with a 20% restriction as everyone waits to see if things improve by month's end.