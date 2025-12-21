Mumbai's marina project to transform harbor into nautical hub

Who's funding it and what's in it for locals?

The funding is split between the Mumbai Port Authority (₹470 crore) and a private operator (₹417 crore), covering everything from basic infrastructure to cool additions like an international sailing school and tourism center.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says this could mean over 2,000 new jobs, better waterfront access for everyone, and help put Mumbai on the global map for nautical adventures—all while supporting India's big blue economy goals.