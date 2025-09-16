Mumbai's monorail on break for major upgrades India Sep 16, 2025

Mumbai's Monorail between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk is on a break until further notice.

The pause is all about fixing recurring technical issues and making the whole system more reliable for everyone.

This downtime gives the team space to install new trains, upgrade signaling, and refresh the old fleet—without squeezing it all into late-night hours.