Mumbai's monorail on break for major upgrades
Mumbai's Monorail between Chembur and Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk is on a break until further notice.
The pause is all about fixing recurring technical issues and making the whole system more reliable for everyone.
This downtime gives the team space to install new trains, upgrade signaling, and refresh the old fleet—without squeezing it all into late-night hours.
New trains and tech
Big updates are rolling out: a new made-in-India train control system (CBTC), five electronic interlockings, 260 Wi-Fi access points, and RFID tags as part of an integrated system to boost safety and cut wait times.
Plus, 10 brand-new trains are joining the lineup—eight have already arrived.
Staff training and fleet overhaul
Normally, there's barely time overnight for serious repairs or training. With this suspension, crews can fully overhaul old trains and get staff up to speed.
The goal is to make Mumbai commutes smoother in the long run through general improvements and upgrades.