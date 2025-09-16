US defense delegation in Delhi to finalize $4bn P-8I deal

India already flies 12 P-8Is, but adding six more means even better tracking of submarines and ships. These jets can cover long distances (up to 8,300km), fly high (41,000 feet), and carry serious tech—think anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, lightweight torpedoes, anti-submarine warfare charges, plus equipment for detecting submarines at great depths.

This isn't just about new planes—it highlights how India-US defense ties are getting stronger.

Alongside the P-8Is, India is set to receive American MQ-9B drones by 2029 and is discussing fighter jet engines too.

It all points to both countries teaming up for security in a tense region.