Ola, Uber, Rapido can run electric bike taxis in Mumbai

Ola, Uber, and Rapido can now run electric bike taxis across Mumbai, thanks to new Maharashtra rules notified in July 2024 and implemented in 2025. The move is all about offering a greener, wallet-friendly alternative to regular cabs and autos—plus, it is expected to help cut down pollution while making daily commutes easier.

How much will you pay? Fares start at just ₹15 for the first 1.5km (then ₹10.27/km), which is nearly half what you'd pay for a regular taxi or auto.

You'll need to book through their apps—no flagging bikes on the street—and every ride comes with GPS tracking, panic buttons, and round-the-clock support for safety.

Here are the rules Trips are capped at 15km per ride.

Only yellow electric bikes with clear 'bike taxi' markings are allowed.

Drivers must be between 20-50 years old, hold commercial licenses, pass police checks, and go through safety training every few months.

Helmets are sanitized after each trip.