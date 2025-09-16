Next Article
Uttarakhand cloudburst: 13 dead, 16 missing; rescue ops on
India
A sudden cloudburst and intense rain hit Dehradun and nearby hills overnight, leaving 13 people dead and 16 missing.
Areas like Sahastradhara, Premnagar, Maldevta, and Karligarh have seen major floods, landslides, and damage to homes.
Roads blocked by landslides
Key roads—including the Dehradun-Mussoorie route—are blocked by landslides.
Rescue teams are working nonstop to find missing people and help those stranded.
With more rain expected, authorities are urging everyone to avoid rivers and risky spots while moving vulnerable residents to safer places.
Hotels in Mussoorie are giving free stays to tourists
Hotels in Mussoorie are giving free stays to tourists stuck due to road closures—a small act of kindness as the community pulls together during this tough time.