UNESCO adds 7 more natural heritage sites from India

Other picks include St. Mary's Island, Meghalaya's Age Caves

The fresh entries also feature Karnataka's St. Mary's Island Cluster with its cool basalt columns, Meghalaya's deep Age Caves, Andhra Pradesh's striking Erra Matti Dibbalu red dunes and biodiverse Tirumala Hills, plus Kerala's scenic Varkala cliffs.

India already boasts icons like the Taj Mahal and Sundarbans National Park among its World Heritage Sites—now these new contenders are hoping to join that legendary lineup.