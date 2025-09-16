Next Article
UNESCO adds 7 more natural heritage sites from India
UNESCO has added seven more natural heritage spots from India to its Tentative List, bumping up India's total to 69 sites on the Tentative List.
Some highlights from the latest picks include Maharashtra's ancient Deccan Traps and Nagaland's rare Naga Hill Ophiolite—both geological wonders.
Other picks include St. Mary's Island, Meghalaya's Age Caves
The fresh entries also feature Karnataka's St. Mary's Island Cluster with its cool basalt columns, Meghalaya's deep Age Caves, Andhra Pradesh's striking Erra Matti Dibbalu red dunes and biodiverse Tirumala Hills, plus Kerala's scenic Varkala cliffs.
India already boasts icons like the Taj Mahal and Sundarbans National Park among its World Heritage Sites—now these new contenders are hoping to join that legendary lineup.