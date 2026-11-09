Mumbai's new Sion bridge prioritizes vehicles over pedestrian access
India
Mumbai recently opened the new Sion Bridge to help cars move faster between Sion East and Sion West, but forgot about people on foot.
Unlike the old bridge, this one has no sidewalks, forcing pedestrians to take a much longer and riskier route.
Sion East pedestrians face risky detour
If you are walking from Sion East to LBS Road, you now have to detour past a Domino's, use an underground subway, make a U-turn, and then walk through a narrow, poorly lit, and overcrowded lane with a damaged road.
The smoother ride for vehicles is nice, but the bridge has no dedicated walking space.