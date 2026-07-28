Mumbai's Poornima restaurant has FSSAI license suspended after FDA inspection

Inspectors spotted fungal growth on vegetables like drumsticks and bananas used in their sambar and signature banana vada.

Contaminated ingredients were stored next to cooked food; there was stagnant water and dirty drains without cockroach traps, plus rusted surfaces and peeling paint.

The team also flagged unsealed fridges, missing health checks for staff, and pickles kept in uncertified plastic barrels.

The violations were in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.