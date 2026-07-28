Mumbai's Poornima restaurant has FSSAI license suspended after FDA inspection
Poornima Restaurant, a well-loved Udupi spot in Fort, Mumbai, just had its Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) license suspended after a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) inspection on July 23.
The over six-decade-old eatery, famous for its South Indian dishes and popular with office-goers, was found to have serious food safety problems that could put customers' health at risk.
Poornima Restaurant cited for hygiene violations
Inspectors spotted fungal growth on vegetables like drumsticks and bananas used in their sambar and signature banana vada.
Contaminated ingredients were stored next to cooked food; there was stagnant water and dirty drains without cockroach traps, plus rusted surfaces and peeling paint.
The team also flagged unsealed fridges, missing health checks for staff, and pickles kept in uncertified plastic barrels.
The violations were in violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act.