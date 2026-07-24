Mumbai's Rhiya Ahir skeptical of Modi's bill on exam leaks
India
Rhiya Ahir, the face of Mumbai's NEET paper leak protests, isn't fully convinced by Prime Minister Modi's new promises.
Modi just announced a bill for fast-track courts and tougher punishments for leaks, but Ahir says action matters more than words.
Ahir seeks accountability after 2024 NEET
Pointing to the 2024 NEET case where the alleged mastermind walked free, Ahir hopes this time real accountability happens.
She shared, "I hope it doesn't happen this time." For her and many students, it's about seeing real change, not just hearing about it.