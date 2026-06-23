Mumbai's southwest monsoon expected today after delay, streets waterlogged
After a late start, Mumbai's southwest monsoon is predicted to officially arrive today (June 23, 2026).
Morning showers kicked off the third straight day of rain, leading to waterlogged streets and some traffic jams, especially in South Mumbai.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to confirm the monsoon's onset soon.
IMD forecasts heavier showers this evening
It's pretty humid out there (27 Celsius, 90% humidity), and IMD says rain will stick around all day with heavier showers expected by evening.
Between 7am and 9am alone, BMC headquarters saw 45mm of rain, Malvani got 32mm, and Colaba Pumping Station recorded 29mm.
BMC has issued thunderstorm warnings, and fishermen have been warned to stay off the South Maharashtra coast due to strong winds.
Thanks to El Nino delays, these rains are a welcome boost for Mumbai's low reservoirs.