Mumbai's southwest monsoon expected today after delay, streets waterlogged

IMD forecasts heavier showers this evening

It's pretty humid out there (27 Celsius, 90% humidity), and IMD says rain will stick around all day with heavier showers expected by evening.

Between 7am and 9am alone, BMC headquarters saw 45mm of rain, Malvani got 32mm, and Colaba Pumping Station recorded 29mm.

BMC has issued thunderstorm warnings, and fishermen have been warned to stay off the South Maharashtra coast due to strong winds.

Thanks to El Nino delays, these rains are a welcome boost for Mumbai's low reservoirs.