Next Article
Mumbai's Tansa Lake overflows, boosting city's water stock
Good news for Mumbai—Tansa Lake has overflowed after steady rains, making it the third lake to do so this season.
Thanks to this, the city's water stock is now at nearly 87% capacity, which means fewer worries about water shortages in the coming months.
Tansa Lake fills up by late July
Tansa Lake is one of Mumbai's main sources of drinking water and can store a massive 14,508 crore liters. It usually fills up around late July each year—so things are right on track.
With more rain expected, other lakes could also reach full capacity soon.
The BMC is keeping an eye on things to make sure the city stays prepared.