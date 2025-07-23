Next Article
Odisha to see heavy rain until July 28: IMD
Heads up, Odisha: the IMD says heavy rain is on the way until July 28, thanks to a likely low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal.
Districts like Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, and Keonjhar are in for some wet days.
Orange, yellow alerts out for several districts
Orange and yellow alerts are out for several districts—so expect thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40km/h in most areas.
July 25 could bring especially intense downpours in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.
The sea will also be rough from July 24-27; fishermen are being told to stay ashore.
Basically: keep an eye on local updates if you're out and about or have travel plans.