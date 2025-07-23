Odisha to see heavy rain until July 28: IMD

Orange, yellow alerts out for several districts

Orange and yellow alerts are out for several districts—so expect thunderstorms with lightning and winds up to 40km/h in most areas.

July 25 could bring especially intense downpours in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

The sea will also be rough from July 24-27; fishermen are being told to stay ashore.

Basically: keep an eye on local updates if you're out and about or have travel plans.