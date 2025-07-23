Karnataka waives old GST dues for small traders

BJP's state chief criticizes move

The government says the GST notices were just reminders for traders whose UPI sales crossed ₹40 lakh—to let them know they need to register under the GST Act.

If you deal in exempted goods or don't hit that limit, you're in the clear.

BJP's state chief B Y Vijayendra criticized the move and called for all trader notices to be withdrawn.

Meanwhile, tax officials clarified these weren't final demands—just a heads-up if your business is actually exempt.