IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka, strong winds expected
Heads up, coastal Karnataka! The IMD has put out a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain—over 204.5mm expected—until 8:30am on July 27.
Strong winds are also in the mix, and fishermen are being told to stay off the sea for now.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates!
This isn't just about getting wet—Udupi and Dakshina Kannada have already seen damaged houses, broken power lines, and battered roads from the downpour.
Rainfall since January has hit record levels (over 3,000mm), so expect more disruptions if you're in these areas.
