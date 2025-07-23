Delhi: Yamuna 0.37m below warning mark; discharge at 54,700 cusecs India Jul 23, 2025

The Yamuna river in Delhi is just 0.37 meters below the warning mark at the Railway Bridge, after a recent surge from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage.

While the water takes about two days to reach Delhi and is being closely tracked, the current discharge—around 54,700 cusecs—is still well under emergency levels.