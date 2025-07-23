Delhi: Yamuna 0.37m below warning mark; discharge at 54,700 cusecs
The Yamuna river in Delhi is just 0.37 meters below the warning mark at the Railway Bridge, after a recent surge from Haryana's Hathnikund Barrage.
While the water takes about two days to reach Delhi and is being closely tracked, the current discharge—around 54,700 cusecs—is still well under emergency levels.
Lessons from last year's floods
Delhi's flood alarms only go off if Hathnikund releases over 100,000 cusecs, but last year showed how quickly things can change—massive floods in July 2023 displaced thousands when the river hit record highs.
Experts point out it's not just rainfall; silt buildup and construction on floodplains also make flooding worse by raising the riverbed and blocking flow.
Authorities on high alert
Even though we're not at crisis point yet, authorities aren't taking chances—they've set up control rooms and boats to keep an eye on things.
For now, they're staying alert and ready just in case water levels rise further.