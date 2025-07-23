Next Article
Odisha: Nursing student attempts suicide after private photos leaked online
A second-year nursing student from Nabarangpur, Odisha, tried to end her life on Tuesday after a young man she knew allegedly leaked her private photos on social media.
Just days before, he had publicly assaulted her—a pattern of harassment that left her deeply distressed.
Delayed police action and ongoing investigation
After the assault, the victim's family went to the police but were told to bring a medical report before an FIR could be filed, causing delays.
She is now in critical condition at the hospital.
The accused is on the run as police investigate both the physical assault and online photo leak.
The family says slow police action made things worse for their daughter, raising concerns about how such cases are handled locally.