Chhattisgarh: Man conned of ₹41.3L by 'political fixer'
Santosh Kataria, a BJP core group member from Kondagaon, thought he was getting a top government post after paying ₹41.3 lakh to Kajal Joshi, who claimed to have strong political connections.
Joshi posed as a BJP and RSS office-bearer and promised him the chairmanship of the Chhattisgarh Mineral Development Corporation for ₹3 crore.
After Kataria paid up between August and October 2024, Joshi vanished and stopped taking his calls.
When Kataria realized no one in the party knew Joshi, he filed a police complaint on July 20, 2024.
Police have registered a case against Joshi and her accomplice Rajiv Soni (who introduced them) for cheating and common intention under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The investigation is ongoing, highlighting how political impersonation scams are still catching people off guard in Chhattisgarh.
