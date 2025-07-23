Next Article
India, Nepal hold 1st home secretary-level talks in a decade
After 9 years, India and Nepal just got back to the table for home secretary-level talks in New Delhi.
The main goal? To boost security teamwork and sort out long-standing border issues along their massive 1,751-km open border.
Talks show commitment to work together
This open border has made both countries vulnerable to problems like drug trafficking and illegal crossings.
By updating old agreements—like the extradition treaty from 1953—and improving legal cooperation, both sides hope to crack down on cross-border crime.
The renewed talks show a real commitment to working together and making the shared border safer for everyone living along it.
