Women recruits protest in UP over bad living conditions

PAC commandant called the water issues 'technical faults'

The trainees blocked roads and demonstrated outside the admin building until senior officials stepped in.

PAC Commandant Anand Kumar called the water and power issues "technical faults" and promised upgrades like more toilets are on the way.

After looking into it, Inspector General Preetinder Singh dismissed the camera complaints but did suspend a trainer for using inappropriate language.

Officials say they're working to fix things so recruits can train comfortably again.