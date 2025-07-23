Women recruits protest in UP over bad living conditions
Nearly 600 women police recruits in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, staged a protest this week over poor living conditions at their training center.
They said the place was overcrowded, lacked clean drinking water and electricity, and didn't have enough toilets.
Some even alleged there were CCTV cameras near bathroom corridors, raising privacy concerns.
PAC commandant called the water issues 'technical faults'
The trainees blocked roads and demonstrated outside the admin building until senior officials stepped in.
PAC Commandant Anand Kumar called the water and power issues "technical faults" and promised upgrades like more toilets are on the way.
After looking into it, Inspector General Preetinder Singh dismissed the camera complaints but did suspend a trainer for using inappropriate language.
Officials say they're working to fix things so recruits can train comfortably again.