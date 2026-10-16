Mumbai's Vanrai police quarters bench collapse kills Rajveer Khanderao Kale
An evening of play turned tragic for eight-year-old Rajveer Khanderao Kale when a cement bench at Mumbai's Vanrai police quarters suddenly collapsed on him.
The accident happened around 9:30pm while he was playing in the area along with other children.
Police say the bench legs had weakened over time and finally gave way, leading to serious injuries.
Police probe bench maintenance responsibility
Rajveer was rushed to Jogeshwari Trauma Centre, but sadly, doctors couldn't save him.
Even though his parents haven't filed a complaint, police have registered an accidental death report and started investigating.
Eyewitnesses mentioned the top of the bench seemed loose before it fell.
Now, authorities are figuring out who should have maintained the bench, whether it's the nonprofit that installed it, so this doesn't happen again.