Mumbai's Vidyavihar 4-lane flyover to open by August 31 2026
After years of waiting, Mumbai's Vidyavihar flyover is set to open by August 31, 2026.
This four-lane bridge will link Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg and Ramkrishna Chemburkar Marg, making it much easier to get across the city.
The project started way back in 2016 (and was first proposed in 1991), so this is big news for anyone tired of long commutes.
Vidyavihar 650m flyover should cut commutes
Once it's done, the 650-meter flyover should cut east-west travel time in Mumbai to under 10 minutes, great news if you're stuck on roads like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road every day.
The city pushed through tough delays and even worked through monsoons, so now about 80% is finished.
Plus, another key project, the Mankhurd Maharashtra Nagar flyover, is also on track to open by May 2027, promising smoother rides between Mumbai and Vashi soon.