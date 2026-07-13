Mumbai's Vidyavihar 4-lane flyover to open by August 31 2026

Vidyavihar 650m flyover should cut commutes

Once it's done, the 650-meter flyover should cut east-west travel time in Mumbai to under 10 minutes, great news if you're stuck on roads like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road every day.

The city pushed through tough delays and even worked through monsoons, so now about 80% is finished.

Plus, another key project, the Mankhurd Maharashtra Nagar flyover, is also on track to open by May 2027, promising smoother rides between Mumbai and Vashi soon.