Mundian Kalan woman allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint after refusing proposal
A 29-year-old woman from Mundian Kalan/Jaswant Enclave in Mundian Kalan was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint on May 13, after she turned down a marriage proposal from Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Moga.
Her brother reported her missing when she didn't return home from a quick grocery run, leading police to launch a search for her and the suspects.
Police seek Sukhwinder Singh and associates
The woman's phone went off soon after she left home, raising concerns for her family.
Police say Sukhwinder and his associates, Pritam Singh and Balveer Singh, are suspected in the abduction, which reportedly followed personal disputes between the woman and Sukhwinder.
A first information report has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.
Sub-Inspector Dalvir Singh shared that a police team is actively searching for her in Moga, hoping to bring her home safely.