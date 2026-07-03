Mundka workers die in septic tank, owner and contractors arrested
India
Three men lost their lives in Mundka, Delhi, after being made to enter a factory's septic tank without safety gear.
The factory owner and two contractors have been arrested under the Manual Scavenging Act and SC/ST Act.
Families allege coercion, mayor urges enforcement
Families say the men were forced into the tank or promised extra pay, and that basic safety measures were ignored.
Sandeep reportedly went in trying to help his friends.
Delhi Mayor Pravesh Wahi said, "The incident occurred on a private property. There was negligence in this case. We too are worried about this. We will try to ensure that this never happens again," urging strict enforcement of worker protection laws.