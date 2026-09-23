Municipal Corporation of Delhi pilots drones to detect tax irregularities
India
Delhi's civic body (MCD) is testing out drones to find properties that haven't been properly taxed: think buildings with extra floors or constructions that slipped under the radar.
The pilot is happening in Rohini F and Gharoli wards, using a mix of drone photos, GIS mapping, lidar scans, and AI.
MCD digital surveys aim for transparency
This tech move means fewer surprise visits and more transparency. Property information will be available digitally, making it easier to fix mistakes or sort out tax issues.
If the pilot goes well, MCD could roll out these digital surveys for smoother property management in the future.