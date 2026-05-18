Munna Prasad Gupta uses horse for Jharkhand census amid shortages
When fuel shortages hit Jharkhand, Munna Prasad Gupta, a government school teacher, got creative.
With gas stations packed and petrol hard to find, he saddled up his family's horse to carry out census surveys in remote villages.
The horseback approach lets him reach places only accessible by narrow dirt paths, making sure the census work gets done despite the challenges.
Gupta's horseback census videos circulate online
Gupta's horseback census trips quickly caught attention online, with videos of him in uniform making rounds on social media.
He even started his duties on a school holiday, showing real commitment.
Locals appreciate his inventive solution; kids especially loved seeing a horse up close for the first time.
Gupta says riding since childhood helped him tackle the fuel crunch and keep his work moving forward.