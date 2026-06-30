Munnar bans plastic bags and bottles under 500ml July 1

Munnar offers residents 25% of fines

Plastic waste makes up over 80% of Munnar's garbage and costs the town over ₹2 crore from its plan fund to manage.

The ban also covers using plastic bags for serving or packing food.

Locals can now report illegal dumping with video proof and get a reward: 25% of whatever fine is collected!

Panchayat President S. Vijayakumar pointed out that tiny water bottles are a big problem because they clog drains and pile up after events like weddings.

The hope is to cut down waste and use those savings for better community projects.