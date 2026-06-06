Munnar panchayat to ban single-use plastics from July 1 2026
Munnar is rolling out a plastic ban starting July 1, 2026, covering single-use plastics and water bottles under 500 ml.
Tourists won't be allowed to toss plastic waste around anymore.
Panchayat President S Vijayakumar put it simply: "Without addressing plastic waste dumping, we cannot effectively manage waste treatment in Munnar," attributed to S. Vijayakumar.
Water ATMs offer ₹5 bottle refills
To help with the switch, water ATMs are popping up so visitors can refill bottles for ₹5 instead of buying new ones.
Both Munnar and Devikulam panchayats are teaming up on this, with a joint meeting planned to sort out the details.
Plus, a surcharge on tourist vehicles is coming soon, and Tourism and Culture Minister P.C. Vishnunadh has promised support for ensuring smooth tourism operations in Munnar.