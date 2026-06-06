Munnar panchayat to ban single-use plastics from July 1 2026

Water ATMs offer ₹5 bottle refills

To help with the switch, water ATMs are popping up so visitors can refill bottles for ₹5 instead of buying new ones.

Both Munnar and Devikulam panchayats are teaming up on this, with a joint meeting planned to sort out the details.

Plus, a surcharge on tourist vehicles is coming soon, and Tourism and Culture Minister P.C. Vishnunadh has promised support for ensuring smooth tourism operations in Munnar.