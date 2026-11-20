Munnar records season low of 2 Celsius at Chundavurrai estate
Munnar just had its coldest day of the season, with temperatures dropping to 2 Celsius at Chundavurrai estate.
Nearby spots like Mattuppetty and Nallathanni weren't far behind, recording 6 Celsius.
The cold snap is expected to stick around for a bit.
Munnar cold snap boosts winter tourism
The chilly weather has turned Munnar into a hotspot for winter tourism. Travelers are heading there to soak up the chilly weather, which is giving a nice boost to the tourism sector.
Even places like Vattavada (9.5 Celsius) and Anayirankal dam (13.7 Celsius) are feeling the cool, making it a great time for anyone who loves sweater weather.